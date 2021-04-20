









Robert Bass, age 88, of Newcomb, Tennessee, passed away Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at his home. He was born August 30, 1932 in Dillon, South Carolina. Robert was a Shriner and a member of the Fulton Lodge #99 A.F. & A.M. in Salisbury, North Carolina.

Robert is preceded in death by his parents, Luther and Naomi Walters Bass.

He is survived by his wife, Cora Faye Douglas Bass; daughters, Shelia Marie Sport, Lisa Denise Bean and Rhonda Hatchett; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brothers, Donald Bass and Kenneth Bass; sister, Frances Collins; as well as a host of friends and family to mourn his passing.

Funeral service was held on Saturday, April 17, at the Harp Funeral Home. Masonic service was conducted by the Jellico Lodge #527 F. & A.M.

Burial followed in the Douglas Cemetery (Wooldridge Community).

Harp Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.