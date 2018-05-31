Roadwork will reduce Ky. 92 in Gatliff to one lane beginning Tuesday













A portion of East Ky. 92 in the Gatliff community of Whitley County will be reduced to one lane for approximately two months as state transportation workers work to stabilize the nearby hillside.

Work is scheduled to begin at 7 a.m. Tuesday and conclude on August. 6.

The effected area is located at mile-point 14 near the intersection with Ky. 904.

Flaggers will control traffic flow through the area during working hours and traffic signals will be in place during non-working hours.

The date and times of work may be effected by inclement weather or other unforeseen delays.

Motorists are advised to use caution in the area and allow extra time to reach their destination.