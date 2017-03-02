By Dean Manning

Motorists travelling on Interstate 75 in Rockcastle County should expect delays beginning March 12.

Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet advised that a project to widen the interstate to six lanes between mile points 64.5 and 69. As a result, traffic will be reduced to two lanes, and in some instances one lane.

Amber Hale, a spokes person for the transportation cabinet’s district officer in Somerset, said the reduction to one lane would be limited to nighttime work only.

Speed limits in the work zone will be reduced from 70 mph to 55 mph.