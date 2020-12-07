Road closed due to gas leak











A portion of Highway 2417 in Knox County near Corbin has been temporarily closed due to a vehicle crash and gas leak.

The crash happened about 10 a.m. on Highway 2417 between Highway 1223 and Standard Avenue.

A Volkswagen ran off the road and struck a gas line.

The driver reportedly left the scene of the accident before authorities arrived.

Gas near the scene is currently shutoff, but is expected to be repaired in about one hour.