Roaches in food, no running water found at home with three children, sheriff says













Whitley County Sheriff’s deputies found three young children living inside a home with no running water and insects while they were conducting a welfare check Tuesday morning.

Sheriff Colan J. Harrell ordered that the welfare check be conducted after being contacted by a citizen, who had concerns that children were in danger at that location.

About 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Detective John Hill and Deputy Cody Harrell arrived at the Reverend Gene Young Road residence and observed generally unsanitary conditions, including what were believed to be roaches in and around food and no running water, according to a sheriff’s department release.

Social workers with the Kentucky Department of Protection and Permanency responded and determined that the four, three and one-year olds should be removed from the residence, according to the release.

Deputies arrested Heather Clark, 30, and Carlton D. Douglas, 19, and charged each of them with three counts of endangering the welfare of a minor. Both were lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center where they were still being held as of 11 a.m. Tuesday in lieu of $1,000 surety bonds.

Clark and Douglas were not parents of any of the children, but had been entrusted with their care, the release stated.

“You hear the phrase, ‘If you see something, say something.’ Well, we do something. I’m pleased this individual felt comfortable enough to share their concern and confidant that we would investigate their suspicions,” Sheriff Harrell said in the release.

“Improving law enforcement and community connections has been a focus of mine, and here you can only imagine what it would be like with children of that age in a place without water hadn’t been protected by a concerned citizen.”