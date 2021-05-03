









RL “Pap” McCullah, age 81, of Watts Creek Road, Williamsburg, Kentucky departed this life on Sunday, May 2, 2021 at Baptist Health in Corbin, Kentucky. RL was born on July 5, 1939 in Stinking Creek, Tennessee to the late Clyde and Nellie (Bowlin) McCullah. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a brother, Jack McCullah and three sisters, Rose Edith Paul, Carolyn Thrasher and Henrietta Furchtenicht.

RL was the owner of Whitley Fence for over 35 years.

He is survived by his loving wife of over 53 years, Jewellene (Rowe) McCullah of Williamsburg; eleven children, Eddie Ray McCullah (Glenna) of Williamsburg, Ernie Lee McCullah (Tonya) of Williamsburg, Phyllis Arlene “Pam” Moses (Roger) of Georgia, Sheila Ann McCullah of Williamsburg, Effie Verle Engle (Bill) of Williamsburg, Bobby Chancellor of Williamsburg, Sherry Kerber (Jeff) of Maryville, Tennessee, Ronald Johnson of Williamsburg, Michael Johnson (Leticia) of Williamsburg, Daniel McCullah (Candis) of Riverside, California and Denise McCullah of Chino, California; a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; six sisters, Betsy Couture of Sylvania, Ohio, Goldie Blakley of Williamsburg, Joyce Huddleston of Williamsburg, Evelyn Brennenstuhl of Williamsburg, Birdie McCullah of Williamsburg and Gail Buck of Williamsburg; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

The family will receive friends after 5:00 P.M. on Thursday, May 6, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Friday, May 7, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Bill Meadors officiating.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.