RJV Properties planning to build access roads for commercial property near The Corbin Center











The company that owns commercial property near The Corbin Center is planning to build an access road and asked the Corbin City Commission to agree to accept the new road into the city.

At a special called city commission meeting last Thursday, David Myers, the Managing Member of RJV Properties, LLC, presented the letter, announcing the company’s intention to construct the access road between existing roads by Speedway and PT Pros.

“This will allow access to our remaining lots,” Myers stated in the letter.

A map provided with the letter shows a proposal for two additional entrances off of U.S. 25W. It still requires approval from the state.

Once completed the property would be parceled into five lots ranging in size from .92 acres to 2.47 acres.

City Attorney Bob Hammons said that in order for the city to accept the road, it must be built and then deeded or dedicated to the city.

In other business Thursday the commission:

Approved a resolution adopting and approving the execution of a memorandum of agreement between the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and the city for sidewalk projects on Gordon Hill and Wilson Street. City Manager Marlon Sams said current plans for the Gordon Hill project are to replace the existing sidewalks to the top of the hill. Wilson Street, near Rotary Park, will receive a new sidewalk on the left side between Barbourville Street and Hamblin Street. “We will have to bid out the Gordon Hill project,” Sams said noting the timing of each project will depend on the weather.

Approved a motion to declare two small pieces of property at Miller Park as surplus property. “We will never use them,” Sams said of the parcels noting they tie into the neighboring property.

Approved the reappointment of Chase Trivette and Denny Jones to the Code Enforcement Board. Trivette’s new term will expire on Jan. 31, 2023, while Jones’ term will end on Jan. 31, 2022.

Approved the reappointment of Wade Carr to the London-Corbin Airport Board with the new term to expire Dec. 31, 2022.

In the city manager’s report, Sams said bidding for construction of the Corbin Splash Pad will close at 4 p.m. Monday with the bids to be opened on Feb. 7.

In the department head reports:

Fire Chief Barry McDonalds announced that Charles Wynn, Chris Cox, Isaac Napier and Leslie Smith have been hired as part time firefighters.

Reycling Director Roger Shelton announced that more than 1.9 million pounds of materials were recycled through the recycling center in 2019. However, the prices for recycled materials remains down. Sams said there are no plans to change what items the recycling center accepts. In the past, the recycling center had stopped collecting glass, plastic bags, and electronic items.