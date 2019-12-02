









Rita Sue Grace Smith, age 80, of Corbin, passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019, at Hillcrest Health and Rehabilitation in Corbin.

Born in Kettle Island, Kentucky, to the late Herbert Parker Grace and Lena Mae LeFevers Grace, Rita was also preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Sam B. Smith. Together they served many local Baptist churches for over 50 years. Rita recently retired after 38 years as the Activities Director for Christian Care Communities in Corbin.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Doyle Curtis Grace and Ronald Grace; and by a grandson, Timothy David Smith.

Rita is survived by her son, Doron Smith and wife, Sheila; grandchildren, Carissa, Katharine, Melody and Matthew Smith; brothers, Wayne Grace and wife, Carol and Ivan Grace and wife, Sue; sister-in-law, Geraldine Grace; and by several nieces, nephews, family and friends including a special friend who was like a sister, Katherine Engle.

Funeral service for Rita Smith will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, December 7, at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Gray Cemetery.

Visitation will be on Friday from 6-9pm and on Saturday from 11am -12pm at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home, where messages may be written to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com

