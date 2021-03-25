









Rita Pierce Branam, age 56 of Clairfield, Tennessee passed away Saturday, March 20, 2021 at the Claiborne Medical Center.

She was born July 17, 1964 in Valley Creek, Tennessee.

Rita is preceded in death by her brother: James Pierce.

She is survived by her husband, James Deron Branam; daughters, Amanda Rogers & Travis, Lora Branam & Rob; grandchildren, Samara McKiddy, Lacey McKiddy, Aerith McKiddy, Ryan Rogers, Rayne Stooksbury, Jaiden & Jordan Stooksbury; parents, Jack & Daisy Ausmus Pierce; brothers, Lonnie Pierce & June, Arlie Ray Pierce, Victor Pierce & Nadine; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends & family to mourn her passing.

The funeral service was held Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at the New Rock Creek Freewill Baptist Church with Rev. Andrew Hamblin officiating.

Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 24, 2021 in the Jimmy Bowman Cemetery.

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico in charge of arrangements.