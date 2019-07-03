Riggs receives Dean’s Scholarship at Southern Illinois University Carbondale











Rachel Riggs of Williamsburg, Kentucky is the recipient of a Dean’s Scholarship at Southern Illinois University Carbondale for the fall 2019 semester. Scholarships are based on academic merit and potential for superior academic achievement in college.

Riggs graduated in May from Whitley County High School. She is the daughter of Rebekah Riggs, also of Williamsburg. Riggs is a member of the high school’s National Honor Society and recognized in the school’s “Gifted and Talented Program.” She was a class representative, member of the National Beta Club and a Link Crew Leader mentor. Riggs volunteers with the Whitley County Youth League baseball and Williamsburg little league baseball and softball programs and is an assistant elementary soccer coach. She was also an assistant Sunday School teacher at her church.

Riggs plans to major in interior design at SIU Carbondale.

