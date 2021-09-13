Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Ricky Sawyers

Posted On 13 Sep 2021
Ricky Ray Sawyers, age 32, husband of Heather Nicole Roark Sawyers of Taylor Bridge Road, London, Kentucky passed away on Friday, September 10, 2021 at the St. Joseph of London Hospital in London, Kentucky.
Funeral services were held on Tuesday, September 14 in the Laurel Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Lenny Strunk officiating. Burial followed in the Roark Cemetery in Keavy, Kentucky.
Laurel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

