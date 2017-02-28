By Teresa Brooks

Ricky Lee Siler, 58, of Louden Road, Williamsburg, departed this life on Monday, February 20, 2017 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville.

He was born on February 11, 1959 in Jellico, TN to the late John Claiborne (J.C.) Siler and Eva Ellen (Croley) Siler.

He is survived by his loving wife, Danette Siler of Williamsburg; his children, Ricky L. Siler Jr. (Chasity) of Cincinnati, OH and Amanda Marie Siler of Williamsburg; six grandchildren, Mariah Siler, Jordain Siler, Ricky lee Siler III, Ryan Siler, Danae Evans and Dallas Siler; three sisters, Helen Wilson (Reuben) of Williamsburg, Betty Willhite of Florence and Donna Cox (Coy Jr.) of Williamsburg; four brothers, Carl Siler of Cincinnati, OH, Eddie Siler (Debbie) of Cincinnati, OH, Johnny Siler of Williamsburg and Frankie Siler (Betty) of McKee; many nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Funeral services were held Saturday, February 25, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Rick Croley officiating.

He was laid to rest in the Siler Family Cemetery at Louden.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfuneralhome.com

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg is in charge of the arrangements.