









Ricky Lee McNealy, 62, of Wooldridge, Tennessee passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at the Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville.

He was born October 4, 1956 in Jellico, Tennessee.

Rick was a member of the Brick Plant General Assembly Church of God where he served as deacon, Elder and Sunday school teacher.

He was a member of the Jellico Lodge #527 F & AM and was also employed with Kentucky Fried Chicken for thirty-eight years before retirement.

Ricky was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Hattie Evans McNealy; brothers, David McNealy, George McNealy; sisters, Vicky McNealy, Mary Ann McNealy.

He is survived by his wife of forty-three years, Vickie Thomas McNealy; son, Stewart McNealy and wife Ashley; daughter, Heather McNealy Clear; grandchildren, Hannah, Sarah and Emma Clear, Lyric McNealy; brothers, Carl McNealy, Jr. and wife Barbara, Freddy McNealy and wife Connie, Jimmy McNealy and wife Alene, Howard Hale and wife Sheila; sister, Helen Miller; sister-in-law, Joyce Thomas McNealy; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn his passing.

The funeral was held Saturday, August 31 at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jerry Yancey and Rev. Junior Dople officiating.

Burial was held Sunday, September 1, 2019 in the Douglas Cemetery (Wooldridge Community).

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.