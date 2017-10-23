Posted On October 23, 2017 By Teresa Brooks

Ricky Hafeman, 52 of Corbin, passed away Saturday October 21, 2017 at UK Hospital in Lexington.

He was born April 6, 1965 in Algoma, WI to the late Roger and Suzanne Jorgenson Hafeman.

He is survived by a sister; Debra Varga of Corbin; a brother; Wesley Salvage (Sherry) of Siler; two step brothers; Jim Rudy and Steve Rudy (Linda) of Door County, WI; fiancé; Sharyl Lewis of Indianapolis, IN, several nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and host of relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.ellisonfh.com.

Ellison Funeral Home was entrusted with these arrangements.