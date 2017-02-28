By Teresa Brooks

Ricky Glenn Moore, 52, of Morley, TN passed away Tuesday, February 21, 2017 at his home.

He was born March 31, 1964 in Jellico, TN.

Ricky is preceded in death by his father, Wilbur Dean Moore; mother, Hazel Murphy Moore; brother, Robert “Louie” Moore; sister, Kathy Moore Hurst.

He is survived by a son, Joseph Moore and wife Ashley; daughter, Crystal Orick and husband Billy; four grandchildren, Elena Moore, Waylon Orick, Peyton Orick, ​Audrey Orick; brother: Michael Moore; sister, Sheila Osborne; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn his passing.

Funeral services were held Friday, February 24, in the Harp Funeral Chapel with Rev. Larry Kitts and Brother Clyde Davis officiating.

Burial was held Saturday, February 25, in the Oddfellow Cemetery.

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico in charge of arrangements.