









Ricky Dewayne Decker, 35, passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at the University of Louisville Hospital. He was born November 20, 1984, in Corbin.

A friendly, caring person, Dewayne always had a smile bringing good cheer to others.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Elsie Mae (Brown) Clark; and his paternal grandfather, James T. Decker.

He leaves behind his loving family: father, Ricky Decker; mother, Ruth Decker; three brothers: Dustin Decker, Sean Decker, and Adam Decker; grandmother, Eula Decker; three uncles: Dean Clark, Patrick Decker, and Preston Decker; aunt, Sandra Hensley; and three cousins: Bethany Decker, Brooke Decker, and Crystal Hagan, along with many other relatives. He is also survived by beloved friends: Joyce Lewis (more like a 2nd mother), Donna Helton Grady, Kayla Reeves, Amanda Smith, and Savannah Champlin, in addition to numerous other friends. He was greatly loved and will be dearly missed by all who knew him, including his fur baby, Bailey.

Funeral services were held Sunday, December 15, at Rossland Holiness Church with Patrick Decker, Claude Medlin, and Greg Medlin officiating. Burial followed in Gray Cemetery with Mark Hagan, Jimmy Lambdin, Jason Lewis, Michael Carter, Preston Decker, and Zach Delp serving as pallbearers.

Messages of condolence may be left at www.hartfhcorbin.com.

Hart Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.