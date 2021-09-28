









Ricky “Creeper” Shelton, age 61 of Williamsburg, KY, passed away Sunday, September 26, 2021 at Baptist Health Corbin. He was born November 27, 1959 in Jellico, TN to the late Floyd and Ruth Rains Shelton. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Larry Shelton.

He is survived by his wife, Deonna Shelton of Williamsburg, KY; four children, Tonya Shelton, Sonya Shelton, Natalie Shelton, Sarai Shelton all of Williamsburg, KY; one brother, Floyd Shelton, Jr. (Teresa) of Williamsburg, KY; several nieces, nephews, and a host of relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

Funeral service will be 2:00 PM Wednesday, September 29, at Ellison Funeral Home with Rev. Jerome McCullah officiating. Interment will be in Upper Powers Cemetery.

Visitation will be 12:00 PM until the funeral hour Wednesday, September 29, at Ellison Funeral Home Chapel.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.ellisonfh.com.

Ellison Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.