









Rickie Floyd Petrey, age 66, of Oak Grove School Road, Corbin, Kentucky departed this life on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at North Knoxville Medical Center in Knoxville, Tennessee. Rickie was born on May 24, 1954 in Williamsburg, Kentucky to the late Joe Wes and Doris Jean (Strunk) Petrey. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a sister, Diana Sergent and a brother, Dallas Bray.

Rickie is survived by his wife, Linda (Love) Petrey of Corbin; three children, Dottie Petrey, Donald Petrey and Adam Helton of Corbin; four grandchildren, Shadow Petrey, Mary Branham, Larry Stevens and Timothy Stevens; brothers, Charles Petrey (Betty) of Corbin, Harold Petrey (Barb) of Corbin, Dean Petrey (Mary) of Corbin, Darrell Petrey (Joyce) of Corbin, Dean Petrey (Mary) of Corbin, Elmer Petrey (Beverly) of Corbin and Robert Petrey (Linda) of Lafayette, Tennessee; sisters, Shirley Miller (Starling) of Florence, Kentucky and Cora McVay of Corbin; sister-in-law, Janet Petrey of Corbin; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends to mourn his passing.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 P.M. until the funeral hour on Thursday, March 18, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 3:00 P.M. on Thursday, March 18, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Mike Lee officiating. Following the service, he will be laid to rest in the Joe Wes Petrey Family & Friends Cemetery.

