









Rick Alsip was born on January 6, 1972 in Hazard, KY, the son of Marvin and Janna Warfield Alsip who survive of Lexington, KY.

He is also survived by Stephanie Alsip and two sons, Trenton and Ethan Alsip of Louisville, KY; two brothers, Roger Alsip of Nicholasville, KY, and Marvin Edward Alsip of Lexington, KY; and one sister, Susan Nubel of Cincinnati, OH; plus a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

He was a former attorney and a member of the Middletown Christian Church.

Rick departed this life on Sunday, September 20, 2020 being 48 years, 8 months and 14 days of age.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations are suggested to ALS Association, KY Chapter, 13102 East Point Park Blvd. #101, Louisville, KY 40223.