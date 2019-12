Richard N. Yingling, 79, of Corbin, passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019, at Baptist Health Corbin. He is survived by his wife, Lois Spurlock Yingling.

The family has chosen cremation. There will be no service or visitation at this time. Messages may be written to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com. Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge.