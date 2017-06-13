By Teresa Brooks

Richard Wesley Smith, 46, of New Zion Road, Williamsburg, departed this life on Wednesday, June 7, 2017 at Baptist Health in Corbin.

He was born on February 15, 1971 in Toledo, OH to James A. Smith and Ioma E. Siler Smith. Richie attended Goldbug Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Richard McKinley and Geraldine (Lawson) Siler and John Wesley and Dora (Siler) Smith; an aunt, Cora Elizabeth (Siler) McKiddy and an uncle, Johnny Lee Smith.

Richie was a caring, funny and loving person, so smart, witty and loyal. He loved his people with his whole heart.

He is survived by his parents, Lt. Col. James A. Smith (Ret. USAF) and Ioma “Pete” Smith of Williamsburg; son, Garrett Wesley Smith of Williamsburg; two daughters, Danielle Lynn Smith and Alexandria “Lexy” Smith of Williamsburg; sister, Sonya Denise (Smith) Cathey and husband Justin of Greenville, Texas; niece, Carley Elizabeth Cathey of Greenville, Texas; nephew, Jacson James Cathey of Greenville, Texas; aunt, Mae (Smith) Martin and husband Dave of Cumberland Gap, Tennessee; uncle, Rev. Jimmy McKiddy of Williamsburg; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

The funeral service was held Sunday, June 11, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Chuck Broyles and Rev. Larry Siler officiating.

He was laid to rest in the Croley Addition of Highland Park Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfuneralhome.com

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg is in charge of the arrangements.