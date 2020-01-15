Previous Story
Richard Vernon Lewis
Richard Vernon Lewis, 71, passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at Baptist Health Hospital in Corbin, Kentucky.
A graveside service will be held at 3:00 pm on Friday, January 17, at Cumberland Memorial Gardens in Lily, with Rev. Jim Cook officiating.
There will be no visitation.
Messages may be written to the family at www.vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com
Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.