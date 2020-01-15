Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
Disability Professionals, LLC
BREAKING NEWS

Richard Vernon Lewis

Posted On 15 Jan 2020
By :
Comment: 0
Tag:

Richard Vernon Lewis, 71, passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at Baptist Health Hospital in Corbin, Kentucky.

A graveside service will be held at 3:00 pm on Friday, January 17, at Cumberland Memorial Gardens in Lily, with Rev. Jim Cook officiating.

There will be no visitation.

Messages may be written to the family at www.vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com

Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

About the Author

Leave a Reply

Social

Forcht Bank
The News Journal