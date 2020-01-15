









Richard Vernon Lewis, 71, passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at Baptist Health Hospital in Corbin, Kentucky.

A graveside service will be held at 3:00 pm on Friday, January 17, at Cumberland Memorial Gardens in Lily, with Rev. Jim Cook officiating.

There will be no visitation.

Messages may be written to the family at www.vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com

Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.