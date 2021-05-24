









Richard “Tommy” Thomas Croley Jr., age 75, of Highway 92 West, Williamsburg, Kentucky departed this life on Friday, May 21, 2021 at his home. He was born on April 20, 1946 in Williamsburg, Kentucky to the late Richard Thomas Croley Sr. and Allie (Hamblin) Croley. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Virginia Croley and brother-in-law, Dolvhis Partin.

Tommy was a veteran of the United States Army.

He is survived by two children, Cathy Croley of Williamsburg and Brian Born of Toledo, Ohio; five grandchildren, Bettina Torres, Brian Born Jr., James Born, Miranda Born and Joseph Creech; three great-grandchildren, Leandro Torres, Silas Creech and Joseph Creech Jr.; special friend, Cheryl Creech of Williamsburg; brother, Travis Allen Croley of Southgate, Michigan; sister, Catherine Joyce Partin of Toledo, Ohio; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

The funeral service was held on Monday, May 24, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jerome McCullah officiating. Following the service, he was laid to rest in the Croley Addition of Highland Park Cemetery. Military Graveside Honors were conducted by the American Legion Post #88 of Corbin.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.