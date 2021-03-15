









Richard Scott Donley, age 71, of Jellico, TN went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at the Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN.

Richard is preceded in death by his parents, William and Mary Donley.

He is survived by his wife, Janey Hackler Donley; daughters, Rose Mary Donley of Jacksboro, TN and Betsy Donley Hill and husband Freddy Hill of Lafollette, TN; two grandchildren, Oliver and Maxwell Hill; brothers, John and Tom Donley of Polk, Ohio; and many other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Richard was a member of the Jellico Church of God of the Mountain Assembly and he loved his Lord.

The funeral service was held on Friday, March 12, at the Jellico Church of God of the Mountain Assembly with Rev. Scott Landes officiating. Interment was held on Saturday, March 13, in the Hackler Cemetery Indian Mountain Rd. Jellico, TN.

Llewellyn Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.