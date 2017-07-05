By Teresa Brooks

Richard Paul Nelson, 61, of Taylor Circle, Williamsburg, departed this life on Thursday, June 28, 2017 at his home.

He was born on July 25, 1955 in Williamsburg, to Hubert Nelson and Bessie (Gibson) Nelson.

He was also preceded in death by his father, Herbert Nelson; two sisters, Mildred Elswick and Linda Heathley; and brother, David Nelson.

He is survived by his children, Paul Nelson of St. Louis, MO and Ashlai Nelson of Williamsburg; five grandchildren, Ray Ray Nelson, JoJo Nelson, Harleigh Bray, Haileigh Nelson, and Morgan Overbay; mother of children, Joyce McCarthy of St. Louis, MO and Susie Nelson of Williamsburg; six sisters, Tooter Blakley of Williamsburg, Blackjack Williams of Williamsburg, Janie White of Williamsburg, Joise Segars of Georgia, Barb Heathley of Tennessee, and Patsy Nelson of Tennessee; three brothers, Charlie Nelson of Williamsburg, Bill Nelson of Georgia, and Arnold Nelson of Williamsburg; several nieces and nephews, and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

The funeral service was held Friday, June 30, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Dillard Cupp officiating.

