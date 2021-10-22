









Richard P. Egedi (“Smurff”), 82, passed away peacefully on October 19 at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset, KY.

He is preceded in death by his wife Sherran Egedi; daughter Michelle Egedi, and son Richard Egedi, Jr.. He is survived by his partner Vicky King; his daughters Dania Egedi (Doug Thelen) and Keila Egedi (James Thaxton); sister Joyce Hamner and niece Katie; sister-in-law Robbie Ramsey and niece Katlyn; grandchildren Cory, Daniel, and Katie; bonus family Melissa (Karl Kramar) King with children Karley, Xavier, Shayla, and Nathan; Bruce (Brittany) King with children Grace and Logan (decd); and (last but not least) his beloved Cumberland Star riverboat.

A resident of McCreary County, KY, Smurff was best known in the area as Founder and Owner of Sheltowee Trace Adventure Resort (STAR). He formed Sheltowee Trace Adventure Resort (then named Sheltowee Trace Outfitters) in 1983 and grew the business from a near-one-man operation to a full feature outdoor adventure center. His daughters Dania Egedi and Keila Egedi are very active in the business and will carry on the family business. Countless employees and customers have passed the doors and have been forever changed by their experiences on the river, the Cumberland Star, and, most of all, by Smurff.

Smurff was a US Navy veteran. After his Navy tour, he worked for 3M Corporation in Virginia, Georgia, and Alabama, repairing copy equipment before being transferred to Somerset, KY.

As his children grew, Smurff was active in taking youth groups on hiking and paddling adventures. A few years after moving to Somerset, he bought Rockcastle Adventures outside of London, KY and then started Rockcastle River Runners where he committed his career to outdoor adventure enterprises.

Folks that have had the experience of meeting Smurff always remember him. A force of nature is not an overstatement. He will be missed and never forgotten. Final words to an old raft guide: Hard forward…now take a break.

A memorial service will be held at Sheltowee Trace Adventure Resort in Corbin on Sunday, October 31st. Receiving will start at 1pm. Service at 2pm, followed by a potluck/campfire.