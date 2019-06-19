









Richard O. Kendrick, 76, of Oak Ridge Road, Corbin, Kentucky departed this life on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at his home surrounded by family.

He was born on November 27, 1942 in Cotter, Arkansas to the late Owen Kendrick and Beatrice (Gipson) Kendrick Brosius.

Richard was a member of New Beginning Worship Center of Barbourville, Kentucky and served as a Sunday school teacher for over 25 years.

He loved the Lord Jesus and held him up every opportunity. His smile touched the hearts of many.

He is survived by his wife, Lorene (Hamblin) Kendrick of Corbin; three children, Karmine Quigle (West) of Franklin, TN, Katrina Thompson (Eric) of Tullahoma, TN and Brenda Lynam (Ken) of Corbin; six grandchildren; six great grandchildren; brother, Skeet Brosius (Becky) of Benton, AR; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, at the Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 20, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Steve Shanneyfelt and Rev. Rema Helton officiating.

Following the service he will be laid to rest in the Maple Creek Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com.

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg is in charge of the arrangements.