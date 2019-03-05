











Rev. Richard “Louie” Hart, Sr., 84, of Corbin passed away Friday, March 1, 2019, at his home.

Born February 24, 1935, he was the son of the late Ernest and Ethel Hart.

He was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church.

Over a period of 54 years, he pastored 13 local churches. His personal interests included hunting, horses, dogs, and cattle farming which became full time once he retired from Whayne Supply Company.

In addition to his father and mother, he was preceded in death by his sister, Maureen Henderson, and also by an infant sister.

He leaves behind his loving wife of 62 years, Marie Hart; daughter, Teresa Nantz and husband Thurman; son, Dennis Ray Hart and wife Debbie; son, Richard Louie Hart, Jr., eight grandchildren: Mark Nantz and wife Jennifer, Jeff Nantz and wife Kristin; Jason Hart and wife Shannon, Jeremy Hart and wife Ashley, Joshua Hart and wife Kayla, Travis Hart and wife Vickie, Denise Hamilton and husband Matt, and Katrina Henry and husband Roger; 16 great grandchildren; two great- great grandchildren; brother, Willard Hart; and sister, Theresa Sharp and husband E.J. He is also survived by other relatives and numerous friends.

He was dearly loved and will be deeply missed.

Funeral services were held Monday, March 4, at the Oak Grove Baptist Church with Pastor Vernon Morris and Pastor Herbert Wells officiating.

Burial followed in Monhollen Cemetery with grandsons serving as pallbearers.

Messages of condolence may be left at www.hartfhcorbin.com.

Hart Funeral Home, Inc., was in charge of arrangements.