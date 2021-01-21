









Richard James “Rick” McKiddy, age 44, of Goodwin Street, Corbin, Kentucky departed this life on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at Baptist Health in Corbin, Kentucky. Rick was born on January 7, 1977 in Detroit, Michigan to Donald Ray and Nancy (Owen) McKiddy. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Richard and Helen McKiddy and James and Lois Owens.

Rick was a member of Blessed Hope Baptist Church. He was a 2019 Hall of Fame Inductee from Whitley County. Rick was a truck driver by trade and is known as “Nasty”.

He is survived by his wife, Kristy (Logan) McKiddy of Corbin; two sons, Logan and Rex McKiddy of Corbin; his parents, Don and Nancy McKiddy of Williamsburg; two brothers, Donnie McKiddy (Angela) of Old Hickory, Tennessee and Steve McKiddy (Amber) of Rockholds; sister, Tracy (McKiddy) Johnson of Williamsburg; father and mother-in-law, Rev. Jimmy Logan and Faye Logan; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Visitation will be from 6:00 to 9:00 P.M. Friday, January 22, at the Whitley County High School.

A private family funeral service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, January 23, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jimmy Logan and Rev. Randy Gross officiating. Following the service, he will be laid to rest in the Thomas Cemetery. Honorary pallbearers will be the Whitley County High School Football teams from 1992-1996.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.