









Richard F. Park, M.D., age 79, passed away on June 24th, 2020, surrounded by loved ones at his home in Corbin after an extended illness. He was born on June 1, 1941 in Pineville, KY, the son of the late Martha Lois and James L. Park.

Dr. Park had a distinguished medical career, practicing family medicine in Corbin, KY for 42 years. He received his undergraduate degree in chemistry and math at the University of Kentucky, and taught chemistry for a year at UK before attending medical school. After graduating from UK medical school, he interned in Florida at Duval Medical Center, a branch of the University of Florida.

He was drafted in the Army in 1969, serving 2 years as Captain in the Medical Corps before arriving in Corbin in 1971. He practiced for over two years in the offices of Dr. Keith Smith and Dr. Bill Wells, and in 1974 built his own office on Forest Drive in Corbin where he practiced until 2007, when it closed due to illness. He returned to practice a year later at Corbin Medical Associates until his retirement in July 2014.

Dr. Park became a Diplomat of the American Board of Family Practice in 1976, and remained board certified through retirement. He also belonged to several state and national medical societies, served as Chief of Staff of SEKY Baptist Hospital, and had numerous positions at the current Baptist Regional Medical Center in Corbin. He served as a board member and delegate for the Kentucky Academy of Family Physicians and Kentucky Medical Association, and also served on the Whitley County Board of Health for over 20 years. He was a member of the National Testing Board of Family Physicians for 12 years. He was also a life member of the UK Alumni Association and a Kentucky Colonel since 2001.

He loved his community, and was a founding member of the Corbin Redhound Varsity Club in 1982. He was also proud to serve as an unofficial “team doctor” for the Redhounds in the 1970’s and 1980’s.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, traveling, and sports, but most of all, he loved sharing a joke and laughing with friends and family.

He is survived by a daughter, Pamela Park, of Lexington, KY; son, Kevin Park, of Chicago; a dear friend and fiancée, Tonia Jones of Corbin; many cherished extended family members, and a large family of colleagues and friends.

There will be visitation at New Hope Church of God on Saturday, June 27th, from 2-4 PM. There will be a separate private graveside service for family and close friends on a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation be made to God’s Pantry: web – godspantry.org/give; address – 1685 Jaggie Fox Way, Lexington, KY 40511; phone: 859-255-6592

Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements and messages may be written to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com