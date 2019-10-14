









Richard Allen Bennett, age 69, of Mountain View Road, Williamsburg, Kentucky, departed this life on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at the Rockcastle Regional Hospital in Mt. Vernon, Kentucky. He was born on March 15, 1950 in Williamsburg, Kentucky to the late Garrett and Marie (Rose) Bennett. He was also preceded in death by his daughter-in-law, Ashley Bennett.

Richard was a member of the Williamsburg Masonic Lodge #490 F & AM, a retired member of the National Guard and a member of the Youngs Creek Missionary Baptist Church. Richard loved Harley-Davidson Motorcycles and old cars. He enjoyed going to auto shows and boating. He was loved by everyone.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Melanie (Paul) Bennett of Williamsburg; two daughters, Jodi Huddleston (Terry) and Melanie Jo Clark (Charles “Pete” Bryant), all of Williamsburg; one son, Damon Bennett of Williamsburg; special granddaughter, Lexus Clark (Alex); grandchildren, Elissa Huddleston (Jay), Jordan Huddleston Lawson (Brandon), Jezni Huddleston, Tanner Huddleston, Lance Clark (Adriana), Hunter Clark, Harley Clark, Isabella Clark, Dalton Lee Ramsey, Candace Bennett, Garrett Allen Bennett and Montana Faith Bennett; great-grandchildren, Vienna, Fox, Loxlee, Keaton, Henley and a great-grandson due in February 2020; one brother, Gary Wayne Bennett of Williamsburg; sister-in-law, Melissa Murphy (Ralph) of London; nephews, Tyler Bennett and Jason Conlin (Missy); nieces, Lezlee Coleman and Amiee Bush (Paul); and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. until the funeral hour on Wednesday, October 16 at Croley Funeral Home.

A Masonic service will be conducted by the Williamsburg Masonic Lodge #490 F & AM at 5:30 P.M. on Wednesday at the funeral home, as well.

The funeral service will begin at 7:00 PM, following visitation, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jonathan Hall and Rev. Jarrod Sutton officiating.

