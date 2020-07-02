Rice named WCHS interim principal











A veteran Whitley County High School educator has been pegged to serve as interim principal until a full-time replacement can be named.

Effective July 1, Rachele Rice will be taking over the role of interim principal at the high school.

Rice taught English at the high school for 12 years, and has worked the last 13 years as assistant principal there.

The change comes after Dr. Bob Lawson, who had served as principal for five years, submitted his resignation earlier this month so he could take the position of Henderson County Superintendent.

Applications are currently being accepted for the principal position, and a replacement for Lawson is expected to be announced later in July.