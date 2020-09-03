Ribbon cutting held for Corbin splash pad Friday











Geeta Patel was someone who loved children, and her husband, Ishwar “Ish” Patel, wanted to do something in her memory, so he had his children deed the piece of property where the Economy Inn used to sit to the city on June 7, 2019, in order for something to be built for children to enjoy.

The something, which was built jointly by the City of Corbin and the Corbin Tourism Commission, is a splash pad across the street from Corbin City Hall, which local children will be able to enjoy for generations to come.

Corbin city officials, Corbin tourism officials and members of the Patel family all gathered early Friday evening for a dedication ceremony of the new splash pad, which is expected to open sometime this week after its final state inspection is completed.

“Thank you all so much for coming this evening. We are so excited to be here. This is a long time coming for sure,” noted Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus, who thanked the Patel family first and foremost for helping make this project a reality.

“Their donation to the City of Corbin has allowed this beautiful splash pad to be here. I think about the generations of children, who are going to play on this space, that was owned by the Patel family, and just the joy that they are going to have here in memory of beautiful Geeta. It will last forever.”

Corbin Tourism Director Maggie Kriebel noted that this project will improve the quality of life for the citizens of Corbin and guests in our community.

“It has been a long time coming,” she said adding that it enhances downtown.

Planning for the project goes all the way back to 2017.

Towards the close of the ceremony, Kriebel and Razmus unveiled a plaque that will be permanently displayed at the splash pad, which reads, “Geeta’s Splash Park.”

The plaque notes the facility is dedicated in loving memory of Geeta Ishwar Patel, who was born on July 28, 1962, and passed away on Oct. 29, 2005. The plaque includes the following Dr. Seuss quote, “Sometimes you will never know the value of a moment until it becomes a memory.”

Geeta Patel’s grandchildren, Ariyana and Zayden Sudhir Patel, helped cut the ribbon dedicating the park in her honor Friday, and then became the first children to enter the splash pad, which was a $639,000 project featuring a train theme and a tribute to KFC.