









Rhonda Renae Lawson, age 52, of Manchester, Kentucky (formerly of Rockholds, Kentucky), departed this life on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at the St. Joseph Hospital in London, Kentucky. She was born on June 4, 1968 in Michigan to the Raymond Bryant and Maggie Ethel (Kidd) Bryant. She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Ethel (Kidd) Bryant; husband, Sherman Lawson; and two brothers, Willard Kidd and Buck Kidd.

She is survived by two children, Casey Burns (Lucas) of Manchester and Sherman Curtis Lawson (Emily Elliott) of Williamsburg; two grandchildren, Lillyona Burns and Krew Lawson; brother, Roger Bryant of Williamsburg; several nieces and nephews and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

Funeral service was held on Monday, August 3, at the Croley Funeral Home with Rev. Bill Meadors officiating. She was laid to rest in the Canadatown Cemetery.

