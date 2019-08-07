









Rhonda Jean Smith, 56, of Gail Hart Road, Rockholds, departed this life on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family.

Rhonda was born on June 7, 1963 in Williamsburg, KY to the late Arnold McKiddy and Joyce (Lambdin) McKiddy.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a sister, Donna Joann McKiddy; and brothers, Danny Ray McKiddy and Randy McKiddy.

Rhonda is survived by her husband, Dewey Lewis Jr. of Rockholds; son, Randy Allen Smith of Williamsburg; brother, James McKiddy (Ann) of Williamsburg; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

The funeral service was held Friday, August 2, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jimmy Logan officiating.

Following the service she was laid to rest in the Lambdin Cemetery on Goldens Creek.

