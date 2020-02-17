









Rhonda Gail Rountree Cox, age 58, departed this life on February 14, 2020 at the Saint Joseph Hospital in London, Kentucky. She was born on March 28, 1961 to Henry and Wanda Rountree. She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Wanda Rountree, and daughter, Carla Nicole Cook.

She is survived by her husband of over 20 years, Dennis Cox of Williamsburg; children, Scott Cook and Samantha Hall of Williamsburg; brother, Wendell Rountree and wife Beverly of Cleveland, Ohio; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. until the funeral hour on Wednesday, February 19, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be at 1:00 P.M. on Wednesday, February 19, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Harold Long officiating. Following the service, she will be laid to rest in the Stanfill Addition of Pleasant View Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.