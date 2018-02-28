Revamped Dixie to open in mid-March as, ‘The Dixie Grill’













Just a few weeks after the last Dixie Dog was served up by Ed and Carolyn Garr at, “The Dixie Café,” work continues to reopen the iconic Corbin restaurant.

New owner Scott Hobbs said he is anticipating opening for business in mid to late March under the name, “The Dixie Grill.”

Hobbs and a crew began work just a few days after the doors were locked on Feb. 7 to gut and renovate the restaurant on North Main Street.

Hobbs had put out requests for help from anyone who may have the original chili recipe.

“We have got it,” Hobbs said Monday when asked about that effort.

Terrell Halcomb started what is now known as The Dixie in 1929 as “The Dixie Billiard Parlor.”

It moved to its current location on North Main Street in 1939.

Previous owner Marsha Trosper renovated the restaurant in 2003 at a cost of $70,000. Among the changes, the kitchen was moved to the back and additional seating was added.

The restaurant closed in 2005, remaining mostly vacant until 2012 when Ed and Carolyn Garr reopened it.

The restaurant was court ordered to be closed earlier this month because of unpaid restaurant taxes.

Amanda Lee Debuty Lockaby posted on the Corbin KY Facebook page on Feb. 12 that the new owner was seeking feedback from the community concerning what individuals wanted to see at the restaurant.

Longer hours, a return to the classic diner look, a jukebox and even beer were among the suggestions.

Corbin Alcohol Beverage Control Officer Clara Patterson said no application has yet been submitted.