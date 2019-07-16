









Reva Jean Mefford, 68, of Lafollette, TN passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019 at the Lafollette Medical Center.

She was born June 22, 1951 in Hammond, Indiana.

Reva was preceded in death by her parents: George and Mildred Brookman Mefford; brothers, Francis, Abb, Odvia, Eugene, Ted and Arthur Mefford; sisters, Jennifer Smith, Rosie Mefford.

She is survived by a son, George Fuston and wife Kristie; daughter, Melissa Chitwood and husband Mark; grandchildren, Chelsea, Emily, George, Detonia, Logan, Megan and William; great grandchild; Cali; brothers, John Mefford, Ernest Mefford; sister, Mattie Mefford; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn her passing.

The family received friends on Monday, July 15, at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel.

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.