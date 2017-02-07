By Staff

Rev. Woodrow Thomas Jr., 65, of Gail Hart Road, Rockholds, passed away on Monday, January 30, 2017 at the Hospice Center at St. Joseph in Lexington.

He was born on June 25, 1951 in Tazewell, TN to the late Woodrow Thomas and Gladys Marie (Cox) Thomas.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Gloria Dean Thomas and a brother, Frank Thomas.

He was a veteran of the United States Army.

He is survived by his children, Rosa Marie Christy, Woodrow Thomas III and Jesse Adam Thomas; grandchildren, Jacqueline Rowlinson, Tim Rowlinson Jr., Emma Rowlinson, Woodrow Thomas IV, Racheal Thomas, Ariel Thomas, Jesse Thomas and Tristen Thomas; great-grandchildren, Ayana Akeem and Hashim Akeem; sisters, Rosa Tye, Nancy Barnhill and Shirley Roth; brothers, Bob Thomas, Bruce Thomas and Tommy Thomas; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

The funeral service was held Saturday, February 4, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Eugene Harrison. He will be laid to rest in the Mossy Gap Cemetery. Military

Graveside Honors will be conducted by the American Legion Post #88 of Corbin.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfuneralhome.com

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg is in charge of the arrangements.