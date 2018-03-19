











Rev. Ted R. Mullins, 75, of Pelham Street, Williamsburg, departed this life on Tuesday, March 13, 2018 at his home.

He was born on January 17, 1943 in Harlan County, to the late Cossie Mullins and Marie (Lambert) Mullins.

He was also preceded in death by a brother, David Mullins.

Ted was Minister of the First Deliverance Church for 23 years.

He is survived by his loving wife, Nadine (Swain) Mullins of Williamsburg; three children, Rev. Gerald Mullins and wife Phyllis of Jellico, TN, Greg Mullins and wife Lori of Williamsburg and Monica Manning and husband Chad of Williamsburg; seven grandchildren, Erinn Williams and husband Seth, Blake Mullins Esq., J.P. Payne and wife Alysha, Eric Poore, Alec Poore, Evan Poore and Mason Manning; brother, Benny Mullins and wife Brenda of London; sister, Cotella England of Springfield, MO; sister-in-law, Sandra Mullins of Harlan; special aunt, Helen Short of Michigan; many nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

The funeral service was held Friday, March 16, at the Grace Christian Fellowship Church with Gerald Mullins and Bro. Randal Andrews officiating.

He was laid to rest following a private graveside service Saturday, March 17, at the Jellico Creek Cemetery with Eric Poore, Alec Poore, Evan Poore, Mason Manning, Seth Williams, Blake Mullins and J.P. Payne serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers were Paul Bennett, Jerry Carr, William Steely and Jerry Lindsay.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the Grace Christian Fellowship Building Fund, P.O. Box 386, Williamsburg, KY. 40769.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com.

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg is in charge of the arrangements.