By Teresa Brooks

Rev. Stanley Elbert Huddleston Sr., 62, of Hanging Rock Road, Williamsburg, departed this life on Sunday, May 21, 2017 at his home.

He was born on February 7, 1955 in Williamsburg, to the late Rev. Clyde Russell Huddleston and Lillie (Southerland) Huddleston.

He was also preceded in death by his wife, Deborah (Tye) Huddleston; sisters, Retha Davis and Terry Faulkner and brothers, Rev. Marshall Huddleston and Robert Huddleston; and a step-son, Rick Anderson.

Stanley was a member of Tidal Wave Baptist Church. Stanley enjoyed time with his family and loved the outdoors and hunting.

He is survived by his wife, Hattie (Murphy) Huddleston of Williamsburg; two children, Amanda Huddleston and fiancé Daniel Chansler and Stanley Huddleston Jr. (Heather) of Williamsburg; six grandchildren, Anthony Roaden, William Roaden, Lillie Huddleston, Emily Huddleston, Mileigh Huddleston and Jayden Huddleston; three step-children, Betty Bennett of Knoxville, Wilma Kay Huddleston of Williamsburg and Brenda Douglas of Pine Knot; brother, Rev. Lowell Huddleston (Carrie) of Corbin, Clayton Huddleston (Mary) of Munfordville; sisters, Freda Chapman of Jellico and Charlonia Zechman (Glen) of Chattanooga; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, at Hanging Rock Missionary Church with Rev. Marty Huddleston and Rev. Lowell Huddleston officiating.

He will be laid to rest in the Croley Addition of Highland Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Croley Funeral Home.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfuneralhome.com.

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg is in charge of the arrangements.