









Rev. Roy Sutton, 94, of Corbin, KY, passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at Williamsburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.

He was born January 21, 1925, in Whitley County, KY, to the late Dow and Dovie Meadors Sutton. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife: Bessie Sutton; two sons: Larry Sutton and Eddie Sutton; and one granddaughter: Angela Sutton.

He is survived by one daughter: Bonnie Sutton of Corbin, KY; two sons: Roy Lee Sutton (Terri) of Cincinnati, OH, and Michael Wayne Sutton (Geraldine) of Corbin, KY; 11 grandchildren: James Rowland, Kelly Sanderson, Daniel Horne, Jacky Sutton, Becky Sutton, David Sutton, Andy Sutton, Jason Sutton, Dwayne Sutton, Victoria Sutton, Robbie Sutton; several great grandchildren; one brother: Junior Sutton of Dayton, OH; several nieces, nephews, and a host of relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

Funeral service will be 2:00 PM, Saturday, November 23, at Ellison Funeral Home with Rev. Jerry Sester officiating. Interment will be in Highland Cemetery.

Visitation will be 12:00 PM until the funeral hour Saturday, November 23, at Ellison Funeral Home.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.ellisonfh.com.

Ellison Funeral Home of Williamsburg in charge of arrangements.