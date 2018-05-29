











Rev. Robert “Bob” Lockhart, 94, of Corbin, departed this life in the early morning hours on Friday, May 25, 2018, at his home.

He is survived by one daughter, Bobbi Mitchell.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 31, at 7 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Corbin.

Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until the funeral hour of 7 p.m. also at the First Baptist Church of Corbin.

Graveside services will be conducted on Friday, June 1, at 11 a.m. in the Lynn Camp Cemetery with Military Honors.

O’Neil – Lawson Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.