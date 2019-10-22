









Rev. Lowell Huddleston, age 62, of Walden Post Office Road, Corbin, Kentucky, departed this life on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the Baptist Health – Corbin in Corbin, Kentucky.

He was born on February 20, 1957 in Williamsburg, Kentucky to the late Rev. Clyde and Lillie (Southerland) Huddleston. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Marshall Huddleston, Stanley Huddleston, Robert Huddleston; and sisters, Terry Faulkner and Retha Davis.

Lowell was a current Pastor of the High Cliff Baptist Church since 2014 and past Pastor of the Hanging Rock Baptist Church from 1978-1982, Tidal Wave Baptist Church 1983-1984, Louden Baptist Church 1985-1991, Nevisdale Baptist Church 1991-1996, Young’s Creek Baptist Church 1996-2014. He was loved by everyone.

Loving husband to Carrie (McKinney) Huddleston of Corbin for over 42 years; daughter, Rebekah (Becky) Nelson and husband, Trent, of Corbin; nephew, Matthew McKinney and wife, Rebecca, of Corbin; three grandchildren, Abigail Blakley, Katie Young, and Kenzie Young, all of Corbin; two sisters, Freda Chapman of Jellico, TN, and Charlonia Zechman and husband, Glen, of Chattanooga, TN; brother, Clayton Huddleston and wife, Mary, of Munfordville, KY; sister-in-law, Ada Huddleston of Louisville, KY; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

The funeral service was held Saturday, October 19 at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev Richard Barnett, Rev. Tyler Jones, Rev. Keith Bays and Rev. Matthew McKinney officiating.Burial followed in the Young’s Creek Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg in charge of arrangements.