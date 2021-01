Rev. Lonnie G. Storms, 72, passed away Friday, January 22, 2021. His wife, Joyce Vicars Storms, survives.

Funeral services will be held at noon on Tuesday, January 26, in the Hart Funeral Home Chapel with Adam Fuson and Sean Disney officiating. Burial will follow in Pine Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:30 – 9:00 P.M. Monday at the funeral home. Hart Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.