









Rev. Lonnie Earl Ray Godsey, 73 years-one month-and-one day of age, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at St. Joseph Medical Center in London, KY, with his wife and family at his side.

He was born on September 20, 1947, in Whitley County, a son of the late Jeremy Godsey and Eva McCreary Godsey. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Sandra Godsey; brothers, Orville, Kenneth, Otis, Ovia, Everett, and Edward Godsey; and sisters, Lois Godsey and Hazel Thomas.

Pastor Lonnie began preaching at age 15, and had most recently served as Pastor of Barton Chapel Church of God in Corbin for the last 18 years. He served as general overseer of the original Mountain Assembly in Williamsburg, KY. He was the youth leader at Woodbine Church and was a former minister with the Jellico Mountain Assembly Church of God.

Lonnie was the owner of Godsey Security for 10 years in addition to working for Storm Security. He worked as a designer and driver for Corbin Flower Shop and he was a Kentucky Colonel.

Lonnie is survived by his loving wife of 18 years, Delores Godsey; daughter, Amanda Frye of Corbin; sons, David Godsey (Robin) of Decatur, AL, Anthony Godsey (Michaela) of Camano Island, WA, Scott Partin (Starla) of Corbin, and Bryan Partin (Jennifer) of Williamsburg; grandsons, Cody Allen Godsey, Tyler Frye, Jayden Frye, Scott Partin Jr., Tevran Partin, Bobby Pitts, and Adam Pitts; granddaughters, Natasha Towery, Tashauna Partin, Nicole Partin, Aubrey Partin, Jada Partin, Braylee Partin, Ashelynn Pitts and Emma Lewis; four great-grandsons and one great-granddaughter; host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

Funeral service will be held at 2:00pm on Tuesday, October 27, at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Pine Hill Cemetery with Junior Godsey, Bill Elliotte, Darrell Griffith, Ryan Thomas, Stephen Noe, and Scotty Farmer serving as pallbearers.

Visitation will be held on Monday, October 26th from 6-9pm at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations will be accepted by the funeral home to help with funeral expenses. To donate, please select the red icon “Donate Now.” The family will be given a list of all who have helped Lonnie’s family.

Those attending either the visitation or funeral are required to socially distance and to wear a mask.

Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.