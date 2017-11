Rev. Kenneth Warfield, 71, of Corbin, husband of Frances Warfield, passed away on Monday, November 20, 2017 at his home.

Kenneth is survived by his wife Frances.

Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, November 24, at Vankirk-Grisell with Rev. Dexter Smith officiating.

He will be laid to rest in the Campbell Cemetery.