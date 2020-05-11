









Rev. Johnny Partin, age 83, of Mahan Road, Siler, Kentucky, departed this life on Friday, May 8, 2020 at his home. He was born on April 15, 1937 in Barbourville, Kentucky to the late Jim Harve and Radie (Mayne) Partin. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Shirley (Mahan) Partin; son, Dr. David Partin; and several brothers and sisters.

Johnny was a graduate of Cumberland College and received his Master’s Degree from Union College. Johnny taught at Whitley County High School for over 30 years. He was ordained in 1966 at Locust Grove Baptist Church. He was the Pastor at Little Poplar Creek Baptist Church, New Vine Baptist Church, Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, Boston Baptist Church, Big Poplar Creek Baptist Church, Big Cane Creek Baptist Church (Cooks), Midway Baptist Church and Anthras Baptist Church for over 42 years. He was a veteran of the United States Navy.

He is survived by two sons, Dana Ray Partin (Melody) of Siler and Jimmy Lee Partin of Atlanta, Georgia; two grandchildren, Kayla Fox (Ryan) and Eddie Reed Partin; three great-grandchildren, Max Fox, Mallori Fox and Kash Fox; sister, Theresa Partin of Woodbine; brother, Charles Partin (Mary) of Siler; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

He was laid to rest in the Goins Cemetery at Beech Bottom Church in Siler, Kentucky.

Due to the restrictions on the funeral home during the Covid-19 outbreak, all services will be private. Please keep the Partin family in your prayers.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.