Rev. Gerald Parks inducted into W’burg Gospel Barn’s Wall of Honor











The Rev. Gerald Parks, owner of WEKC Radio in Williamsburg, Felix Brock of Corbin, and The Williams Family of London were among the 2019 inductees into the Williamsburg Gospel Barn’s Wall of Honor Saturday evening.

Parks sang with the Bridges Quartet for four and one-half years in addition to being one of the group’s two bus drivers driving them around the country.

For over 20 years, Parks served as pastor of Community Baptist Church in Norwood, Ohio.

“In 2000, Rev. Parks bought WEKC radio in Williamsburg, Kentucky, an all gospel, all-day long radio station to continue spreading gospel music and allowed artists to promote their music,” Park’s induction plaque read in part.

Parks radio station also sponsors a free annual gospel music concert every Fourth of July.

The Williamsburg Gospel Barn house band, The Douglas Family, The Lear Family and The Perry Sisters provided special music for Saturday’s event.

The Williamsburg Gospel Barn was founded five years ago by the Singing Cupp Ministries to make a way for people to hear gospel music at no price no matter what the size of their family is.

There is no preaching at The Gospel Barn and no alter calls. It is affiliated with no church. People from various religious denominations attend the free gospel singings nearly every Saturday night except two per year. One of these exceptions is Old Fashioned Trading Days, and the other is homecoming weekend at New Life Tabernacle.

The Williamsburg Gospel Barn’s mission is to promote, protect and preserve the area’s rich gospel music heritage.

Three years ago, the Williamsburg Gospel Barn’s sponsors began selecting three people each year to go onto the wall of honor in recognition of their impact in local and regional gospel music.

The first ever inductees included the Arlie Petree Family, The Cooper Sisters, and Lois Jane (Neal) Wallace.