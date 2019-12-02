









Rev. George Peace, age 90, of Highway 92 East, Siler, Kentucky, departed this life on Sunday, December 1, 2019, at his home. He was born on September 28, 1929, in Siler, Kentucky, to the late Henry Ed and Harriett Love (Riggs) Peace. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Emmadean (Jones) Peace; daughter, Taffy Shelton; and sons-in-law, Hugh Everett Shelton and Robert Loemker.

George pastored at Walbridge Missionary Baptist Church, Old Fashioned Missionary Baptist Church, Cooks Missionary Baptist Church, Big Poplar Creek Missionary Baptist Church and Beach Bottom Missionary Baptist Church. He enjoyed spending time outdoors, hunting, fishing and being with his family. He had a love for his church and everyone he came in contact with.

He is survived by three children, Sandra D. Loemker of Swanton, Ohio, April L. King (Ronald) of Maumee, Ohio and Ricky G. Peace of Siler; fiancé, Marie Brown Faulkner of Siler; ten grandchildren, Heath Shelton, Heather Shelton, Chad Loemker, Neil Loemker, Shawn Umbrell, Clint Umbrell, Mindi Umbrell, Brook Umbrell, Candice Hall and Justin Mason; nine great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. until the service hour on Thursday, December 5, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Thursday, December 5, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Waylon Hunter, Rev. Murphy Beull and Rev. Jerry Fuson officiating. Following the service, he will be laid to rest in the Peace Cemetery on Harps Creek.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg in charge of arrangements.